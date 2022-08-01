The SBWA+ Summit Kicks off this Week in Lagos

Eventus International will be taking Lagos State by storm this Thursday with the highly anticipated7th Edition of the Sports Betting West Africa+ (SBWA+ 2022) Summit
On the 4th and 5th of August, West African iGaming industry experts and enthusiast will gather at the glorious Federal Palace Hotel and Casino in Lagos, Nigeria for what will be the biggest Sports Betting event in the region.
At SBWA+ 2022, the most influential gaming and betting executives in West Africa will share their adept insights on market entry strategies, affiliate marketing, the latest industry growth and regulations, responsible gambling, and many more vital topics of discussion.
“Eventus International has been hosting the Sports Betting West Africa+ Summit in Nigeria for close to a decade now, and the thought of returning to West Africa for the 7th edition of the Summit excites me!
The Nigerian gaming industry is in the spotlight right now as Africa’s gaming markets are rapidly expanding, making SBWA+ 2022 a must-attend event for anyone interested in sports betting and gaming.
SBWA+ is not your typical summit or expo, it has proved to be a vital part of the African gaming industry and an incubator for new friendships, partnerships, and business deals,” comments Yudi Soetjiptadi, Managing Director at Eventus International.
HEAR FROM DISTINGUISHED SPEAKERS:
• His Excellency Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, Governor, Lagos State Government
• Adekunle Adeniji, Managing Director, Betbonanza
• Adeleye Awakan, Author/Consultant, E-play Africa
• Adesoji Babatunde, Head of Agent Training and Product Management, Starbet
• Attah Chigozie, Head of Operations, FUTA BET (DRC)
• Ayoola Ajanaku, Communication Specialist, Shift Marketing Limited
• Babajimi Ogunlana, CEO, Motiva Concepts
• Bamidele Sunday, Agent (Gaming) Onboarding Consultant, Luckybet.Ng
• Bashir Are, CEO, Lagos State Lotteries & Gaming Authority
• Bunmi Oduba, Partner, Rotimi Oduba and Co
• Chinenye Agwu, Global Senior Business Development Manager, Flutterwave
• Ejodamhen Oseghale, CEO, Damen & Jordan Partners
• Ekere Nelson, Partner, Oracle Partners (Attorneys at Law)
• Fisayo Oke, Founder/CEO, Gamble Alert
• Frank Herold, Business Development Director, EMIRAT AG
• Geoffrey Namanya, Co-founder and CEO, Ocean Gaming Consult Ltd
• Godwin Dudu Orumen, Executive Chairman, Edo State Sports Commission
• Gossy Ukanwoke, Managing Director, KingMakers
• Harrison Ehiaguina, Local Industry Expert
• Jakub Kolomičenko, Senior Compliance Officer, Kaizen Gaming
• John Bamidele, Founder/Editor, Africa Sovereign Media
• John Kamua Kungu, Founder, Betconsult Africa
• Johnson Foye, Gaming Consultant, Whispa Konnect Ltd
• Olabimpe Akingba, Executive Secretary, Association of Nigerian Bookmakers
• Olajide Boladuro, Chairman/Director General, Oyo State Gaming and Lottery Board
• Oluwaseun Alli, VP, Head of Sports, MojaGroup Inc
• Oyindamola Michaels, Country Manager, Parimatch Africa
• Purity Wahiu, Head of Operations, Inbet Kenya
• Seun Oyeneye, COO, Starbet
• Solomon Godwin, Senior Business Development Manager, Africa, Pragmatic Play
• Tope Oni, Chief Innovations Officer, Group8 Limited
• Tunde Fawibe, Head Of Operations, Vbetnow
• Tunji Idowu, Managing Partner, Velex Advisory West Africa
