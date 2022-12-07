The Pride of Africa! Morocco sets new African record

Morocco are excelling at the World Cup in Qatar and it’s kudos to coach Walid Regragui and the leadership in his team, but more so it’s a testament to the growth of Moroccan football.
While victories against Belgium and Spain may be the highlight of the team’s growth, the stats also show that they’re not just getting results but are doing so strategically.
Nobody expects that the Atlas Lions, first time quarter-finalist at the World Cup, will go on to claim the time or even reach the semi-finals, but they are going toe to toe with the Big teams.
With their stunning round of 16 penalty shoot out win against Spain on Tuesday at the Education City Stadium, puts them in a class of their own.
So far in this tournament, Morocco are unbeaten and have only conceded once – an own goal.
They finished top of their group with seven points, only two other teams – Netherlands and England – also recorded same in three group stage matches.
None of Africa’s previous R16 or quarter-final teams have enjoyed such a run.