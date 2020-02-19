The Players will Respect Joseph Yobo – Bosso

Former Nigeria U20 national team coach, Ladan Bosso has admitted that Joseph Yobo has what it takes to excel as an assistant coach of the Super Eagles.

Yobo, 39, was appointed by the Nigeria Football Federation as replacement for Imama Amapakabo and will work with coach Gernot Rohr as third in command.

The decision has generated lots of criticism from various quarters but Bosso believes Yobo’s experience as a player and knowledge of the game would come handy as he learns on the job.

“Most of the Super Eagles players are based in Europe, he is used to those places, the Super Eagles players on ground will also give him respect because he’s an ex-international and has captained the team,” Bosso told News Agency of Nigeria.

He said three basic criteria were required before appointing a national team coach: playing experience, certification and work experience and Yobo ticks the first two boxes.

According to him, there is no much coaching required at the Super Eagles level but more of coordinating, tactics and management of players.

“I can tell you that at the Super Eagles level, there is no much coaching, it’s mainly coordinating, tactics and management of players unlike in the age-grade teams,” he concluded.