Onyeka and Awoniyi involved as Brentford leaves it late against Forest

The Nigerian duo, Frank Onyeka and Taiwo Awoniyi were both in action for their respective clubs as Brentford came from behind to snatch a 2-1 victory against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday.
Awoniyi led the line for the Reds while Onyeka made a massive impact coming off the bench for Brentford.
It was a story of missed chances for Brentford in the first half as they struggled to make their chances count.
With the odds of a goalless first half increasing, Danilo had other ideas as he put Forest ahead with their first shot on goal, and just on the stroke of half time.
One would have expected an immediate response from Brentford after the restart, but the Bees struggled to make any chance.
However, Ivan Toney took advantage of a set-piece situation in the 82nd minute to level the score for Brentford and bagged his 20th league goal of the season.
Brentford were rejuvenated after grabbing the leveler and Onyeka was inspired to ensure the hosts got the maximum point.
He laid down the assist for Josh Da Silva to put the Bees ahead well into stoppage time.
Awoniyi was in action for 54 minutes, and could have done better with the few chances that came his way.