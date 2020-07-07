The Most Promising African Footballers to Watch out for

Gone are the times when African players appeared as peripheral parts of the teams. Nowadays, they are rapidly pacing to the peak of their careers and are significantly contributing to the success of their clubs. Consequently, most European clubs invest enormously to attract supreme African talented players who have created big names in football.

Here is a detailed list of some of the most promising African footballers based on their reputation, form, and enduring qualities that consistently place them among the greatest.

Mohamed Salah

He remains one of the continent’s most prominent attackers who has adapted well to the Champion league’s demands and has played impressively in the Europa League. He is one of the best players worldwide and Liverpool’s top scorer. Most fans appreciate him for his speed, impeccable finishing, and excellent dribbling capabilities. Salah kicked off his football career in 2010 with Basel and later joined Chelsea in 2014. He won the African football of the year in both 2017/ 2018, player of the year and top scorer in Liverpool in 2017/2018. The unstoppable and pacy Egyptian king is also capable of dragging a team through a tournament single-handedly.

Sadio Mane

Mane is another unstoppable premier league scorer, and his presence near the goal strikes fears to opposing defenders. He is an unpredictable explosive and excellent all-round winger/ striker. The Senegalese player began his career in Metz, France, then proceeded to Red Bull, Salzburg, and later joined Liverpool in 2016. He is a crucial figure at Liverpool and in the national team and has also shared top premier league honours with Salah. Mane is an incredibly humble player who has scored more goals in the champion League than any other African player.

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang

Aubameyang appears as one of the hottest sensations in the English premier league and one of Arsenal’s most substantial assets. The Gabonese strikers’ popularity had grown due to his agility and quick pace, meaning that he performs amicably as a lone striker in the middle and comfortably plays in a front three out wide. The gunners’ striker has won the top scorer of the season in 2018/2019, and the African footballer in 2015. The joint third-highest premier league scorer gets listed continuously on the individual player betting in multiple sites. If you wish to place wagers on him, you can find Nigerian betting sites at africacasinos.com/ng/betting-sites.

Kalidou Koulibaly

Koulibaly has proved to be one of the staunchest defenders in the world. His presence at the back position is one of the main reasons Senegal appears among the trophy lifters. He began his professional career in 2010, in Metz, and later moved to Napoli. He seems physically powerful, majestic in the air, and virtually unbeatable in a duel, and he thus won Senegal’s player of the year in 2017/2018.

Riyad Mahrez

The supersonic winger significantly contributed to Manchester city’s win in the previous premier league. Mahrez is Algeria’s lethal weapon, and he helped his country win the 2019 African cup of nations. He came to limelight in 2014 after joining Leicester City and subsequently joined Manchester City in 2018. Due to his consistency, amazing dribbles, creativity, and high energy, he effortlessly pierces through most opponents’ defense lines. He also won the 2015/2016 Leicester city’s player of the year and the African footballer of the year in 2016.

Hakim Ziyech

He is an excellent creator and goal scorer in various prominent clubs. The Moroccan player appears as an outstanding Middlefield player famous for his incredible speed, finishing, and extraordinary free-kick abilities. The multi-talented attacking player won the best Moroccan player title in 2016 and the player of the year in the AFC AJAX in 2017/2018.

Ahmed Musa

Ahmed Musa remains an incredible raw talent and one of the most promising African players from Nigeria. He excellently operates as a pacy right-winger but also works well upfront. You will love his regular, decisive, and incisive movements combined with an erratic finish that makes ferocious shots.

He has been a champion of both Africa and Russia, and unless you love the Saudi Arabian league, the best time you get to see him is during international games. He scored twice in Russia’s world cup, where he brought out his technical prowess, painting him as one of the continent’s most impressive attackers. He also appears in various soccer betting platforms with fantastic odds. Before trying out individual wagers on him, it would be best to refer to some informative betting tips for Nigerian sports .

Conclusion

The above guideline outlines some of the most influential football players in Africa. They depict individual talents, and they can add power and strength to any lagging football club. Most of the players have brought great joy to their international and national teams by creating immediate impact, which has contributed significantly to great honours and achievements in their clubs.