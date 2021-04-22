The GOAT is Dead! FC Cologne, Ujah Mourn Hennes VIII

The GOAT is dead! On Wednesday German Bundesliga side FC Cologne announced the 14 year-old Club Mascot Hennes VIII had died.

Hennes was the Club’s Mascot for 11 seasons between 2008 until 2019, but was “put down due to health reasons.”

The Mascot’s death caught the attention of the football world and many have expressed condolence over his passing.

In a tweet announcing the death, Cologne wrote:

We are going to miss you, Hennes VIII.

Our loveable goat, who was #effzeh mascot from 2008 until 2019, had to be put down due to health reasons. He was 14 years old.

Rest in peace, Hennes!

In 2015, Nigerian striker Anthony Ujah got into trouble for his celebration with Hennes after he scored against Eintracht Frankfurt in a league game.

Ujah scored in the 82nd minute to put Cologne 4-1 up against Frankfurt and immediately ran over to the touchline where the goat was stationed, before he pulled sharply on Hennes’s horns and attempted to mount the animal.

His apology posted on Instagram read: “Apologies to Hennes for my hard celebration”.

Following the death of the Mascot, the Forward who now plays for Union Berlin tweeted:

Rest well Buddy ❤️ https://t.co/OQ9fI5Ly1e — Anthony Ujah (@ujah21) April 21, 2021

The goat, named after former player and coach Hennes Weisweiler, was a regular feature at Cologne’s home games.