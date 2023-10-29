The Gifts Are Back For Orban As Christmas Draws Near

Gift Orban ended a nine-match goal drought by finding the net during Gent’s dominant 5-0 victory over Breidablik Kópavogur on matchday three of the Europa Conference League.
Orban’s goal came in the 69th minute when he slotted the ball past the Breidablik goalkeeper, Anton Ari Einarsson.
Prior to this, he had not scored in nine consecutive matches in all competitions, with his last goal being in a 2-2 draw against Sint-Truiden on August 20, where he found the net in the 35th minute.
During this dry spell, Orban accumulated a total of 578 minutes on the pitch without scoring, which included 331 minutes in the Jupiler Pro League, 149 minutes in the Europa Conference League qualifiers, and 98 minutes in the group stage of the Europa Conference League.
Orban’s goal-scoring struggles led to his exclusion from the Super Eagles squad for the October internationals against Saudi Arabia and Mozambique.
It also affected his status as a guaranteed starter for Gent.