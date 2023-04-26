Saintfiet rues missing out on Super Eagles Job, Fingers NFF Hierarchy in Scuppered Deal

The Gambia head Coach, Tom Saintfiet says he still regrets not getting the Super Eagles seven years ago, alleging tampering in the process.
Belgian coach Tom Saintfiet alleged that former NFF President, Amaju Pinnick vetoed his potential appointment as Super Eagles coach, although he had been recommended as choice candidate by the Technical Committee.
The NFF’s Technical Committee considered Tom Saintfiet and French coach Paul Le Guen as potential successors to Sunday Oliseh after he left in 2016.
However, Le Guen declined the offer, so the NFF chose Gernot Rohr, who was not initially shortlisted for the position, according to Saintfiet.