The day I Fell in Love with Calvin Bassey – van Bronckhorst

Rangers Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has revealed his admiration for versatile, young defender Calvin Bassey.

Since his appointment as replacement for Steven Gerrard as the Rangers Manager, can Bronckhorst has established Bassey as an important first team Player.

The 21 year-old can play in multiple positions at the back and more recently has been relied on as LCB, a quality the Dutch coach admits he admired from day one, when he watched the Nigerian play.

Speaking in the post match Presser, following Rangers’ qualification for the Europa League final, van Bronckhorst was asked to describe his impression of the young defender and the Coach had nothing but praise for his dedication and growth.

“Calvin, I can remember the first game I saw was the loss against Hibs (Hibernian) in the semi final and there was one moment where you could see Calvin like pushing forward and marking forward and had a great pressure moment,” the Rangers Boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst recalled.

” I remember the next day because he was very disappointed of course with the loss and I told him that moment, I saw what he could bring to this team and his development has been amazing, playing left back and left central defender I’m so happy for him.

“All players in my team come to the training ground, they work hard, they try to improve themselves every minute of the day and to achieve the final together with them and my staff and everyone involved in the club is amazing.”