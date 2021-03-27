Thank You Nigeria! Onuachu dedicates Match winning Goal to Super Eagles Fans

Paul Onuachu scored a stoppage time goal to hand Nigeria a narrow 1-0 win over Benin Republic in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match on Saturday.

Onuachu, who was a second half substitute, headed home a rebound after Victor Osimhen’s feeble shot was saved by the opposition goalkeeper.

It was the Forward’s second goal for the Super Eagles, since scoring on his debut in an international friendly against Egypt two years ago.

Speaking after the game, Onuachu dedicated the goal to the entire Country.

“Thanks to the Nation for the push, they really pushed me to show what I have to show in the National team, right now. I did it and I am so happy for the team and the Country,” the excited Forward declared.

“It’s a lot of confidence for a striker to score and I’m very happy.”

He also predicted a good run for Nigeria at the AFCON in Cameroon next year, declaring the Super Eagles can enjoy a good run to the final.

“We just have to go there and take the gold,” Onuachu said after the game.

The victory means Nigeria will finish as Group L winners, although Gernot Rohr’s side had already qualified following the Group’s previous game between Lesotho and Sierra Leone ended in a stalemate.

Benin Republic were on a 8-year unbeaten run at home and Rohr believes unity and determination helped his side win a hard fought victory.

Final Whistle! Super Eagles have ended an 8-year record here. The Benin national team have lost. BEN 0-1 NGA #BENNGA #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) March 27, 2021

The hosts last lost at home in June of 2013 and were on a run of 17-game matches without defeat.

Nigeria will return to Lagos for the final match in the qualifiers when they host Lesotho at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.