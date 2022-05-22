Terem Moffi’s stock drop in second season at Lorient

Terem Moffi will be required to fully recharge his batteries and return refreshed for next season after what has been a quiet campaign this season.

Moffi cut a shadow of the sizzling hot Forward from the previous season, where he netted 14 goals in 32 league outings for Lorient.

The Forward only managed 8 goals this term, but this finished the campaign as Lorient’s top scorer, adding 4 assists to his stats.

He was in action on the last day of the season in the game against Troyes at home.

Lorient Manager Christophe Pelissier handed the Nigerian just 68th minute in the game.

It ended 1-1 and Troyes played with 10 men in the final minutes after Burkina Faso’s Issa Kabore.