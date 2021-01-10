Terem Moffi scores but Lorient fall against Bordeaux

Teremas Moffi scored his fourth goal of the current Ligue Un campaign in FC Lorient’s 2-1 defeat away to Bordeaux as the Striker continues his fine run of goalscoring run since the turn of the year.

Moffi, 21, joined the Brittany side from Kortrijk last year and though the Forward’s integration has been somewhat slow, he scored on his debut.

It would take him nearly two months before he got another, but, he has now done it in three successive games.

The Nigerian has had a 25 percent goal participation (4 goals and 1 assist) in his 13 league appearances this term although he has also averaged 35 minutes in total.

He registered four shots in the game against Bordeaux, completed 3 dribbles and 1 aerial duel.

Lorient Manager Christopher Pelissier praised his team’s performance and believes they deserved a point against Bordeaux.

“It’s hard because we have the impression of reliving the same match every week. Tonight we made a level playing field with Bordeaux,” said Pelissier after the match.

“We knew how to control this team and we would have deserved to take a point, but in the end they are the ones who win. We can see that there is quality but nothing is working in our favor.

“I am disappointed for my players. There are still 19 games in which we will fight with 3 or 4 teams for maintenance. We will have to keep the same state of mind as tonight.”

Lorient are currently in 19th position on the log and next face Dijon at the Stade Yves Allainmat – Le Moustoir.