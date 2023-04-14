Terem Moffi scores Brace but OGC Nice are held in Basel

Terem Moffi was the star man for OGC Nice on Thursday night, as he scored a brace in his side’s 2-2 stalemate against FC Basel in the first-leg, quarter final of the UEFA Europa Conference League inside St. Jakob Park.
Zeki Amdouni put Basel ahead in the 26th minute, from the penalty spot, but Moffi responded with a fine individual performance, to produce two goals, within the last eight minutes of the first half.
Moffi put the ball past the goalkeeper Marwin Hitz to tie up the score in the 38th minute.
He then gave the visitors the advantage with a stunning goal that is undoubtedly a contender for UECL Goal of the Week, when finished off an inch perfect with an even sumptuous overhead kick, in the first minute of first-half stoppage time, and closed the half for Nice leading 2-1.
Amdouni scored his second goal of the game in the 71st minute, bringing the game level until the blast of the final whistle.
⚽️ Terem Moffi with an incredible overhead kick to give Nice the lead! 🤯
• Basel 1-2 Nice (45+1')#UECL pic.twitter.com/kowAHNWef3
— UEFA Europa Conference League (@europacnfleague) April 13, 2023