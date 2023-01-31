Terem Moffi Completes OGC Nice Switch

OGC Nice have completed the loan signing of CF Terem Moffi from FC Lorient with obligation to buy at the end of the season.
The deal was confirmed, Tuesday, and OGC Nice have shared images of the player, bringing an end to one of the protracted transfers this window in Ligue 1.
Welcome to your new home, @7erem_ 🤝 pic.twitter.com/7q6pPIIEqf
— OGC Nice 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@ogcnice_eng) January 31, 2023
Lorient will receive €30million Euros, broken down to €25million outright and €5million in add-ons.
The Nigerian rejected a move to England with West Ham and Southampton reported to have tussled for his signature.
Olympique Marseille were also interested and even met Lorient’s asking price, but the player held out for the Riviera club.
Terem Moffi would sign a four-and-a-half-year deal with OGC Nice, and will look to continue his impressive season which has seen him scored 12 goals in 20 appearances so far this season.