Terem Moffi Bags Hat-trick, Surpasses Ikpeba’s Ligue 1 record

By
Adebanjo
-
0
53
FC Lorient FW Terem Moffi scored a hat-trick in the 4-1 win against Bordeaux. Photo credit | Twitter (FCLorient)

Terem Moffi is coming good for the money at FC Lorient and could help rescue the side, this season, from relegation.

Moffi grabbed a ha-trick on Sunday, his first for the club, in a 4-1 victory over Bordeaux at the Stade du Moustoir.

 

The young Nigerian Forward took his tally for the season to 14th, the third most scored by a Nigerian in a European top flight league.

 

Victory over Les Girondins moved the hosts further from the drop zone on 35 points and in 17th place on the 20-team league table.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here