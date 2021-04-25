Terem Moffi Bags Hat-trick, Surpasses Ikpeba’s Ligue 1 record

Terem Moffi is coming good for the money at FC Lorient and could help rescue the side, this season, from relegation.
Moffi grabbed a ha-trick on Sunday, his first for the club, in a 4-1 victory over Bordeaux at the Stade du Moustoir.
The young Nigerian Forward took his tally for the season to 14th, the third most scored by a Nigerian in a European top flight league.
Victory over Les Girondins moved the hosts further from the drop zone on 35 points and in 17th place on the 20-team league table.