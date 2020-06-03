Ten fastest Players in LaLiga this Season

A run-through of the ten quickest players in LaLiga based on match speeds registered on LaLiga’s analysis tool MEDIACOACH throughout the 2019/20 season throws up a few surprises!

Adrià Pedrosa (RCD Espanyol) – 35.11 km/hr

The fastest player in LaLiga Santander may come as a surprise to many but not to those who’ve been watching his performances this season. The Espanyol left-back is in only his second season in the top flight but has impressed with his lightning quick speed and defensive solidity. Capped at U-21 level by Spain already, the pacey Pedrosa has a bright future ahead.

Fede Valverde (Real Madrid) – 35.06 km/hr

Real Madrid’s box-to-box midfielder has it all: technique, strength, vision… and pace. Not only has the Uruguayan displaced former Ballon d’Or winner Luka Modric in Zinedine Zidane’s first-choice midfield three in the recent months, he’s also registered one of the fastest sprints of the season. The 21-year-old is the man Zidane looks to set the tempo and to provide dynamism to the team’s play.

Hernani (Levante UD) – 35km/hr

The Portuguese forward has impressed in his debut season in LaLiga after spells in his homeland with the likes of FC Porto and Vitoria Guimaraes. Hernani’s blistering speed, together with the pace of club captain and icon Jose Luis Morales, means Levante have one of the fastest forward lines in LaLiga Santander.

Oscar Rodriguez (CD Leganes) – 34.95km/hr

Now into his second season on loan at Leganes from Real Madrid, Oscar has established himself as one of LaLiga’s best up-and-coming talents, bursting forward from an attacking midfield role to complement the strikers ahead of him. With pace to burn and an eye for goal, having scored 11 goals from the midfield in the past season and a half, it won’t be a surprise to see him playing at the Santiago Bernabeu next season.

Pau Torres (Villarreal CF) – 34.93km/hr

Few young defenders have made a quicker impact in LaLiga than Torres. Already proven to be one of the fastest defenders in Spain, he scored just 59 seconds into his debut for the Spain national team at the end of 2019 and has formed an impressive centre-back partnership with the more experienced Raul Albiol at the heart of the Villarreal defence.

Ferran Torres (Valencia CF) – 34.91 km/hr

Valencia’s exciting young winger burst onto the scene last season and hasn’t looked back. Possessing lightning speed but also an eye for a pass and a liking for the big occasion, Torres has been tipped for the very top, with Barcelona, Real Madrid and a host of big European sides rumoured to be interested. Valencia, meanwhile, look very happy with one of the brightest young talents in world football continuing to work his magic on the right wing at Mestalla.

Marcos Llorente (Atletico de Madrid) – 34.90 km/hr

Don’t let Llorente’s usual position in defensive midfield fool you: he’s one of LaLiga’s paciest players. Picked up by Atleti from crosstown rivals Real Madrid this summer for a cool €40 million, Llorente injects dynamism into Diego Simeone’s midfield and contributes going forward too. Just ask Liverpool…

Alex Moreno (Real Betis) – 34.89 km/hr

Barcelona-born Moreno burst onto the scene with Rayo Vallecano before moving to Betis this past summer. Since then, he’s become a regular under fellow Catalan coach Rubí’s midfield alongside the likes of Nabil Fekir and Sergio Canales, impressing with his attacking ability and pace going forward.

Jose Luis Morales (Levante UD) – 34.86 km/hr

Levante’s all-round Captain Fantastic. A relatively late-bloomer who didn’t make his top-flight debut until the age of 27, Morales is the focal point of Levante’s quick forward line and famously beat Thibaut Courtois from a sensational tight angle after outpacing the Real Madrid defence earlier this season.

Sergio Canales (Real Betis) – 34.86 km/hr

After overcoming serious injury concerns in the early years of his career at Real Madrid, Canales has become one of LaLiga’s most effective attacking midfielders, either from the left or through the middle. He moved to Betis last summer, fitting in well in a side filled with fast players who can move the ball around quickly.

Honourable mentions:

Martin Braithwaite (FC Barcelona) – 34.85 km/hr

Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) – 34.84 km/hr

Oliver Burke (D. Alaves) – 34.70 km/hr

Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal CF) – 34.58 km/hr

Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid) – 34.58 km/hr