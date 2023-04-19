Tella Beats Akpom To Championship Player Of The Month Gong

Burnley midfielder Nathan Tella,.has been named the PFA Championship Fans’ Player of the Month for March.

Tella, who is on loan from Southampton, has been essential to Burnley’s success under Vincent Kompany this season.

 

 

In 38 Championship matches this season, the midfielder has netted an impressive 17 times and the Clarets already confirmed their promotion to the Prem.

After an outstanding month in March, the 23 year-old was voted Player of the Month, beating some real heavyweights.

 

 

His five goals included a hat-trick against Hull City and a brace against Wigan Athletic. He beat Coventry City’s Victor Gyökeres, Middlesbrough duo Cameron Archer and Chuba Akpom, Sheffield United’s Tommy Doyle and Stoke City’s Ki-Jana Hoever to the honors.

Upon receiving the award, the player expressed his joy and thanked the fans for their support.

