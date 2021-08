Coach of Nigeria National league (NNL) side, Bayelsa united, Dipreye Teibowe says he and his players are head over heels after winning the 2021 Federation cup.

Bayelsa united were giant killers, dispatching several NPFL sides en route their FA Cup victory and Teibowe revealed that he is impressed with the team.

The Yenagoa-based outfit will be hoping to become the first Nigerian team to win the CAF Confederation Cup next season.