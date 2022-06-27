Tebo unused substitute as BK Häcken blow Two-goal lead in late Defensive Capitulation

Surprise Swedish Allsvenskan leaders Häcken were forced to settle for a point in the 2-2 draw away at Hammarby.
Häcken have lost only one game all season and were on a run of five games winning streak before Sunday’s draw at the Tele2 Arena.
The league leaders were without their Nigerian CB, Franklin Tebo Uchenna, he was an unused substitute and watched his side blow a two-goal lead in the dying minutes of the encounter.
Tebo had feature in the previous four games, his only appearances this season since signing on a permanent deal with the side from Nasarawa United.
