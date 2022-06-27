Tebo unused substitute as BK Häcken blow Two-goal lead in late Defensive Capitulation

By
Adebanjo
-
0
41
BK Häcken CB, Franklin Tebo Uchenna. Photo | IG (degaulle_21_)

Surprise Swedish Allsvenskan leaders Häcken were forced to settle for a point in the 2-2 draw away at Hammarby.

Häcken have lost only one game all season and were on a run of five games winning streak before Sunday’s draw at the Tele2 Arena.
The league leaders were without their Nigerian CB, Franklin Tebo Uchenna, he was an unused substitute and watched his side blow a two-goal lead in the dying minutes of the encounter.
Tebo had feature in the previous four games, his only appearances this season since signing on a permanent deal with the side from Nasarawa United.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BK HÄCKEN (@bkhackenofcl)

All four games had ended in victories for Getingarna, including the dramatic 7-goal thriller against Sirius where Tebo scored an own goal to allow the visitors back in the game before he provided the assist for his side’s winner.
However, on Sunday the visitors’ defense went to bed in the closing minutes of the match against fourth placed Hammarby and were left licking their wounds.
A drab first-half performance by the sides – the half produced only one shot on target – but the concluding half produced four goals.
Before the hour mark, League top scorer Alexander Jeremejeff (58′) found the back of the net for his 11th goal this season.
Three minutes later, Mikkel Rygaard doubled for the visitors with a left-footed shot from a Blair Turgott assist.
However, in the final eight minutes of the game Hammarby responded with two late goals, first from Gambia’s Bubacar Trawally (82′) before Björn Paulsen leveled up the score.
The final minutes of the game saw tempers flare, but the Center Referee was on top of his game and blew the final whistle after the seven minutes added time.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here