Teammates react to Alex Iwobi’s strike against Algeria

Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi was in action against Algeria’s home-based team in a test game and scored a screamer.
His exploits outside Everton didn’t go unnoticed as his teammates took to Instagram to celebrate with the Nigerian, who has been in a good form this season for Frank Lampard’s side.
Iwobi posted the video clip of the goal on his official Instagram page and comments have been flooding in. Everton teammates Amadou Onana, Demarai Gray, Andros Townsend and Conor Coady already reacted.
— Alexander Iwobi (@alexiwobi) September 24, 2022