Teammates Labeled Wilfred Ndidi this Fitting Nickname

Wilfred Ndidi has been at the heart of Leicester City’s title charge this season, the Midfielder has left many in awe of his abilities as a destroyer and anchor for the Foxes.

Ndidi, 23, has been a crucial part of Leicester’s impressive run, making 17 league appearances and two direct goal contributions – none of which has gone unnoticed.

Yet, tackling is his specialty. In his fourth season in the Premier League, Ndidi has come to be appreciated for his intelligence to break down play and initiate attacks.

This season he’s just one behind teammate Ricardo Pereira (75) for the most tackles in the league – after 18 matches.

It has always been his trade, from his days in Genk where teammates Likened this particular skill to the “Octopus”.

Like the sea creature would lay in ambush for unsuspecting victims before grabbing them with its tentacles, there were similarities in Ndidi’s game.

He could anticipate an opponent’s move, close him down intelligently and get the ball of the player with minimal fuss, often avoiding fouls.

That, and his athleticism are the qualities that have attracted the player to the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool, the latter linked at some point with the Nigerian.

He is enjoying one of the best season’s in the league at Leicester City this term.

Brendan Rodgers’ men are second in the premier league, one point ahead of Manchester City but 10 points behind Liverpool.