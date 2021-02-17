Team of the Week: Wilfred Ndidi was Undisputed Top Pick

The past week was truly eventful for Nigerian players across Europe and taking a look at the top performers, Footballlive analyst Josh Ike-Okoli had a tricky task picking a starting XI.

One of the stand out performers for me was Wilfred Ndidi, he was absolutely solid for Leicester City in a crunch game against league holders Liverpool.

In a midfield battle against Jurgen Klopp’s champions guard of Georginio Wijnaldum, James Milner and Thiago Alcantara, the Octopus was ruled supreme.

His work rate was immense and he filled the stats sheet with ‘A’ level numbers and little wonder he was voted man of the match and gets to captain this week’s selection.

Also making their appearances in the line up are the in form Terem Moffi, Fulham’s Josh Maja and Joe Aribo popped up in the middle of the pack.

See the full list:

Adebayo Adeleye; Leon Balogun, Tosin Adarabioyo, Ola Aina, Tyronne Ebuehi; Wilfred Ndidi, Joe Aribo, Oghenekaro Etebo; Moses Simon, Terem Moffi, Josh Maja.

Future Super Eagles XI?