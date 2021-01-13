Team of the Week! Uzoho makes a Return, Onuachu Nigeria’s most Prolific Scorer

Edafe Otite’s Nigerian team of the week features the biggest performers across Europe and Africa between Monday 4th to Sunday 11th January 2021.

Several top names returned to action in the new year and put up stellar individual performances to help their teams to very good results.

Here he outlines the names and the performances.

Goalkeeper: two clean sheets: Akpeyi in the CAFCL and Uzoho in his League debut, appearances for Okoye and Nwolokor. Uzoho takes it for me.

Defenders” Zaidu, who else at left back? Central defenders Saturday Erimuya of Cadiz in the Copa del Rey and Semi Ajayi in the FA cup. Right back is Z Matthew Olosunde of Rotherham.

Midfield: Wilfred Ndidi for the better of Mikel, he is partnered by Obinna Nwobodo of Goztepe and Josh Onomah of Fulham.

Attack: Paul Onuachu is head and shoulders (literally) above all, 4 goals this week, he is partnered by Terem Moffi of Lorient 2 goals in 2 matches and Sam Chukwueze who got an assist for Villarreal in the Copa del Rey.