Tanzanian Fans play Dirty, Loot Rivers United Team Bus and Sprayed Toxic Substance hours before Crucial Confederation Cup game

Players and Coaches of Rivers United have been left traumatized when their team bus was broken into by suspected Young Africans supporters in Tanzania, who also doused the bus with an unknown, “toxic” chemical.
Rivers United tweeted about the incident, which happened just 24 hours before their CAF Confederation Cup quarter final, 2nd-leg match against Young Africans, in Dar es Salaam.
After training, the Nigerian team discovered that their team bus had been broken into, doused with a toxic chemical, and $5,250 in cash was stolen.
Ali Nwebe, the CAF General Coordinator from Uganda, and Jamil Bawalaggana Mpagi, the CAF Head of Security from Uganda, who were at the scene to witness the tragedy, have verified that a “deadly substance” was sprayed inside the vehicle.
