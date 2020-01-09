Tambov confirms Nigerian Winger’s Departure, close to Dynamo Kyiv Switch

Winger Olabinran Muyiwa is on the verge of joining Dynamo Kiev following his release by Russian Premier League outfit, Tambov.

The Russian side confirmed his release via their official website.

По обоюдному согласию сторон футбольный клуб «Тамбов» расторг трудовые соглашения с полузащитниками Мухаммедом Усманом и Бенито📌 Подробности ➡ https://t.co/A62KU5U7Ts Благодарим игроков за сотрудничество, за вклад в успехи команды и желаем им новых побед в дальнейшей карьере! pic.twitter.com/Nla9lTUjre — ФК «Тамбов» (@fctambov68) January 8, 2020

Olabinran joined the Wolves in January 2018 and made a total of 35 appearances across all competitions.

He is however expected to link up with Ukrainian giants Dynamo Kiev, that confirmed the Nigerian’s signature through their official webpage.

The 21-year-old had spells in Moldova, Uzbekistan and Belarus before joining Tambov in 2018.

The versatile forward will look forward to a new chapter after signing a three-and-a-half-year contract, subject to him passing his medical on Friday.

Olabinran, born in Ivory Coast to Nigerian parents, was part of the Olympics Eagles team at the 2019 U23 AFCON Cup of Nations staged in Egypt.