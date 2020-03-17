Tamara Ezekiel : Lobi Stars still dreaming of the NPFL title

Nigerian midfielder Ezekiel Tamara is adamant that Lobi Stars is not out of the title race despite their poor runs in recent matches .

Lobi Stars has slipped from the top of table to third position on the log following their poor run of forms in recent games .

The Gbenga Ogunbote side dropped points at home against fellow challenger Plateau United few weeks back and also played out another 2-2 draw with Kano Pillars at the Aper Aku stadium , before lossing 2-0 at Heartland at Okigwe last Sunday.

Tamara Ezekiel is however adamant that the team is still dreaming of winning the title and will continue to work hard in order to return to their good form.

“What we are experiencing now is a blip , it’s normal, but we aren’t happy with it because we are far from our best in recent games.” He told Sports Radio

“We still want to win the league title , it’s our dream and will must keep believing.

“Every team will experience our situation at some point too and we must be there to take advantage of it too” He concluded.

Meanwhile Tamara Ezekiel was left on the bench for the duration of Pride of Benue’s defeat at Heartland last Sunday.

Lobi Stars currently sits third on the Nigeria professional football league table, behind Rivers United and leaders Plateau United.