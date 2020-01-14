Tamara Ezekiel fires title warning at Lobi Star rivals

Lobi Stars defensive midfielder Tamara Ezekiel has warned their titles rivals that they are not ready to relinquished their lead at the top of the Nigeria professional football league standing.

The Gbenga Ogunbote’s side replaced Plateau United at the top of the log following their 1-0 win over Mountain of Fire and Miracle Ministry at the Aper Aku stadium last Sunday.

Chukwudi Nwaodu’s 9th minutes strike handed Lobi Star all important three points , while previous leaders Plateau could only managed a draw against resurgent Akwa United at home.

In a chat with Sports Radio 88.9 Brila FM on Lobi Star’s tittle hope , Ezekiel said the Club has braced themselves up for the challenge and will do everything humanly possible to remain at the top.

“By the special grace of God we will continue to work hard to remain on top of the league.”

“It is where we have been working hard to be , now that we are there , we must continue to work hard “.

The player added that Coach Ogunbote has changed the team’s mentality since he came in and knows how to motivate the team as well.

“Coach Ogunbote is the motivational socket for us and we have very good players here too and they are capable of doing the job” he concluded.