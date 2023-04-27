Awoniyi helps Forest end abysmal run

Taiwo Awoniyi was in action as Nottingham Forest defeated Brighton 3-1 to end a terrible run of 11 winless games that consisted of eight defeats and three draws.

Brighton by virtue of their position in the league and form, were the favorite in this encounter but met a purposeful and determined Forest side.

The hosts had an early advantage as they were awarded a penalty, but Jason Steel did well to save Brennan Johnson’s effort to leave the tie open.

Brighton responded after with a goal through Facundo Buonanotte in the 38th minute, but Nottingham Forest somehow found their rhythm just before half-time through an own goal from Pascal GroB.

Awoniyi led the line superbly for Forests and played an important part for their second goal, providing the assist for Danilo who scored superbly to give his team the lead.

With Brighton looking for an equalizer Nottingham Forests took advantage again, late in stoppage time, after the referee awarded them another penalty.

But this time Morgan Gibbs-White was in no mood to miss as he slotted the ball home to assure the result for the hosts.

Taiwo Awoniyi was in action for 80 minutes, he laid an assist, had a shot on target and made a key pass.

Defensively, the Forward contributed with two interceptions and made one tackle.

The result now means the Reds are temporarily out of the bottom three and with a visit to the Brentford Community Stadium next, they’ll have to replicate this performance against the Bees to stay above the bottom three.