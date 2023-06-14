Taiwo Awoniyi speaks on Injury and massive season with Nottingham Forest

It was a tough return to the English Premier League for Nottingham Forest, as they almost got sent back to the Championship, despite investing heavily in new signings to help bolster their squad.
At first, it seemed Forest were doomed to fail as they found themselves languishing bottom of the table, but eventually, the quality of the signings they made began to come through.
Their resurgence also coincided with the return to form and full fitness of Taiwo Awoniyi, who was imperious in the decisive stage of the tournament.