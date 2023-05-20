Players AbroadWorld Football Awoniyi Lifts Nottingham, Sinks Arsenal title Aspirations By Joseph Obisesan - May 20, 2023 0 65 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Nottingham Forest's Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi scores during the English Premier League football match against Arsenal at The City Ground. (Photo by DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images) Taiwo Awoniyi scored Nottingham Forest’s winner against Arsenal in the Premier Lesgue on Saturday. The victory all but confirms Nottingham Forest’s Premier League Status for next season in the 1-0 home victory against the title chasing Arsenal. The Gunners’ skipper, Martin Odegaard made an unusual mistake that allowed Forest to quickly take the lead. Due to the Norwegian’s errant ball, Morgan Gibbs-White was able to gallop through the heart of the Arsenal defence and find Awoniyi to finish. The win also crowned Manchester City as winners of the 2023 Premier League season, rendering their remaining games of the season inconsequential. Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest are now 16th in the standings, four points more than 17th placed Everton, who drew away at Wolves earlier in the day.