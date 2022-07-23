Taiwo Awoniyi Returns to Union Berlin

Taiwo Awoniyi during the Pre-season. (Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Taiwo Awoniyi will make a quick return to his former club Union Berlin, but in a pre-season friendly.

Awoniyi left Union Berlin this summer for Nottingham Forest, after the newly promoted Premier League side activated the Forward’s buy-out clause of €20.50 million.
The 24 year-old will now return to the Stadion An der Alten Försterei; Berlin’s single-purpose football Stadium, home ground of Die Eisernen.
Fans of the club will have the chance to formally say their goodbye to the Player who has them looking forward to European football in the UEFA Europa League this season.
Awoniyi will feature in the pre-season friendly against his former club, as he has been named in Forest’s starting XI this Saturday afternoon.

Kick off is 4pm Nigerian time.

