Taiwo Awoniyi Returns to Union Berlin

Taiwo Awoniyi will make a quick return to his former club Union Berlin, but in a pre-season friendly.
Awoniyi left Union Berlin this summer for Nottingham Forest, after the newly promoted Premier League side activated the Forward’s buy-out clause of €20.50 million.
The 24 year-old will now return to the Stadion An der Alten Försterei; Berlin’s single-purpose football Stadium, home ground of Die Eisernen.
Fans of the club will have the chance to formally say their goodbye to the Player who has them looking forward to European football in the UEFA Europa League this season.
Awoniyi will feature in the pre-season friendly against his former club, as he has been named in Forest’s starting XI this Saturday afternoon.
📋 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 | 𝗨𝗡𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗕𝗘𝗥𝗟𝗜𝗡
Steve Cooper names his side for today’s pre-season fixture in Germany 👊
🌳🔴 #NFFC pic.twitter.com/Yr6mlHm58a
— Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) July 23, 2022