Taiwo Awoniyi proving to be a Bargain buy for Union Berlin

By
Adebanjo
-
0
44
Taiwo Awoniyi celebrates after scoring his team's first goal with teammates during the Bundesliga match between VfB Stuttgart and 1. FC Union Berlin at Mercedes-Benz Arena. (Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Union Berlin might be thinking they got a bargain in signing Taiwo Awoniyi and rightly so as the Forward is proving to worth every pound he cost the Bundesliga club at the summer.

Awoniyi rejoined Union Berlin on a permanent deal for £6.5 million from Liverpool after a loan spell the previous season.
So far this term, the Young Nigerian has made 15 appearances across all competitions for and scored 11 goals including 7 in the Bundesliga.
His most recent coming in the 1-1 draw against Stuttgart on Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Arena.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Taiwo Awoniyi (@awoniyi18)

The player’s form of late hasn’t gone unnoticed, earning him a debut national team call up in October.
Thanks to his excellent goalscoring form, Taiwo Awoniyi is rubbing shoulders with the very best goal poachers in the Germany and even the world.
He is fourth in the top scorers chart in the league behind only Robert Lewandowski (10 goals), Erling Haaland (8 goals) and Patrick Schick (8 goals).

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here