Taiwo Awoniyi proving to be a Bargain buy for Union Berlin

Union Berlin might be thinking they got a bargain in signing Taiwo Awoniyi and rightly so as the Forward is proving to worth every pound he cost the Bundesliga club at the summer.
Awoniyi rejoined Union Berlin on a permanent deal for £6.5 million from Liverpool after a loan spell the previous season.
So far this term, the Young Nigerian has made 15 appearances across all competitions for and scored 11 goals including 7 in the Bundesliga.
His most recent coming in the 1-1 draw against Stuttgart on Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Arena.
