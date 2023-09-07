Tactical Trends for the 2023-24 Premier League Season

The initial three matchdays in the 2023-24 Premier League season have brought excitement and intriguing tactical developments. Notably, distinct trends have emerged, including the revival of the box midfield strategy.

The Box Midfield

The resurgence of the box midfield has garnered attention, offering a numerical advantage over the traditional three-man midfield. Inspired by Thomas Tuchel narrow 3-4-3 and Pep Guardiola’s innovative approaches at Manchester City, this trend gained traction in the previous season and persists into the current one. Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, in particular, has embraced the box midfield to tackle tactical challenges. The tactical dynamics have become crucial even in sports betting as bettors can analyze matches through game formations before placing bets.

Evolution of the 2023-24 Box Midfield

Powerhouses like Manchester City and Arsenal continue to employ the box midfield with varying adaptations. Manchester City experimented with inverting a left-back against Burnley, while Arsenal displayed a dynamic midfield against Nottingham Forest, featuring players in unconventional roles. However, replicating the strategy against Fulham proved less effective due to defensive counters.

The ongoing exploration and refinement of the box midfield underline its enduring strategic value. Clubs like Manchester City and Arsenal display flexibility, emphasizing adaptability in the modern football landscape. While the trend offers advantages, challenges like opponent anticipation and tactical adjustments necessitate constant innovation.

Aston Villa has surprisingly embraced the box midfield strategy, rebounding from an initial loss against Newcastle to secure a 4-0 victory over Everton. In a 4-2-3-1 formation, John McGinn joined Moussa Diaby in a dual attacking midfield role. This adjustment allowed Everton’s Lucas Digne, the left-back, to exploit midfield overloads and wide spaces.

Liverpool also ventured into the box midfield approach, initiated in the previous season. The inversion of right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold yielded some benefits, despite the imperfect shape due to the absence of dedicated defensive midfielders. The addition of new defensive midfielder Wataru Endō could potentially address this concern in the coming weeks. Endo made his first full start versus Newcastle on Sunday, and will be in line again when Aston Villa visit Anfield on September 3. Matches are available for betting on the Betway platform.

Regarding inverted full-backs, the current season revealed both pros and cons. Manchester United’s shaky performance illustrated the downsides, especially with Luke Shaw in an inverted role affecting distribution and exposing the left centre-back, Lisandro Martinez.

In contrast, Tottenham’s use of inverted full-backs under Ange Postecoglou showcased positives. The approach fostered a practical 2-3-5 shape despite initial worries about defensive vulnerabilities. This adaptation, alongside dynamic attacking structures, has invigorated Tottenham’s play.

As Pep Guardiola moved away from dual inverted full-backs, Postacoglu’s lively offensive tactics at Tottenham offer an engaging spectacle for Premier League fans.

Long balls reintroduced

Surprisingly, the 2023/2024 season has seen the return of long-ball strategies. Often seen as a less sophisticated approach associated with struggling teams, this style bypasses pressing opponents due to limited ball possession skills.

While long ball tactics had faded, they’re making a comeback alongside the rise of the box midfield and central control focus. As many Premier League teams prioritize central play and wide combinations, vulnerabilities in defence are exposed. Notably, defending teams are revealing gaps in their wide areas.

Check out the different betting types and markets on Betway, including live betting, over/under, total goals scored, and so much more.