Tactical change made the difference against MFM FC – Eguma

Rivers United Coach Stanley Eguma has admitted his side are beginning to get it right after their impressive performance against MFM FC on Wednesday.

Rivers United defeated the Olukoya Boys 2-0 in an NPFL matchday 16 clash at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Omagwa.

Two goals inside twenty five minutes of the second-half from Fortune Omoniwari and Nelson Esor proved enough to earn Rivers United maximum points.

Speaking after the game, Eguma said a change of the system helped the team win such a difficult match.

Eguma also gave kudos to his players for their execution in the encounter.

“Well it’s good, I like us to win because it’s very very good to win,” Eguma said in his Post-match Presser.

“Sometimes you don’t get it right at home but this time we are getting it right and I think it’s good for us and I thank the players for their effort.”

“It’s not that the match is easy like we saw, MFM team gave us a very good fight.

“We never underrated them because we knew they were coming here to fight, because of their position on the log is not also good. But in the first half it was a very difficult game, second half we had to change our tactics in other to undo them and we got the two goals.”

Rivers United moved to fifth on the NPFL standings with 26 points from 15 matches.