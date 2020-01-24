Swiss-born Osigwe Returns for Another Shot as Eagles Goalkeeper

Swiss-born Nigerian goalkeeper, Sebastian Osigwe has disclosed that he’s ready to represent Nigeria at international level.

Osigwe, who plays for Swiss second division side SC Kriens, declared his readiness to switch international allegiance.

He previously represented Nigeria at the U20s, back in 2013, debuting for the Country as an 18 year-old.

He has also represented Switzerland at youth levels, but wants follow the footsteps of his father, Vitalis Osigwe who played for Nigeria in the past.

“Getting a national team call up will be one of the best things that will happen to me in 2020. I want to help the national team fight for major honours and playing for Nigeria has always been my dream,” the 25 year-old said.

Nigeria will slug it out with Liberia, Cape Verde and Central African Republic in Group C in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Sebastian, who was born to a Swiss mother, believes the three time African Champions have what it takes to make out of the group.

“Nigeria is in a good group and looking at the quality in the Super Eagles, we’ll surely make it out of the group.”