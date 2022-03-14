Survival hopes for Lorient restored… Moffi, Bonke feature in win against Clermont

FC Lorient duo Terem Moffi and Innocent Bonke celebrated the team picking up three points in the Ligue 1 clash against Clermont on Sunday.

Moffi and Bonke were named as starters at the Stade Gabriel Montpied with Lorient chasing points to retain their Ligue 1 status.

Bonke had a busy afternoon, he picked up a yellow card but also filled the stats sheet with 5 tackles, 2 blocks, 2 tackles, 3 aerial duel and an attempt on goal.

Meanwhile Forward, Terem Moffi has struggled to find his form this season, with a meager four goals in 27 appearances.

Against Clermont he got just over an hour of football but fired blank as his replacement, Mali’s Ibrahim Kone, broke the deadlock after 11 minutes of coming on.

The visitors wrapped it up four minutes later through Leo Petrot (76′) and the win helped them climb out of the relegation zone.

Christophe Pélissier’s side moved one spot and one point above the relegation waters in 17th place.