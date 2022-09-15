Surgery done, Umar Sadiq awaits final word to begin Rehab

Umar Sadiq has undergone a successful surgery on his injured knee on Thursday, Real Sociedad have confirmed.
In a club statement, Sadiq had a ‘ligamentoplasty to repair the rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament of the right knee.’
The forward suffered the ruptured Anterior cruciate Ligament at the weekend in the Liga game against Getafe and was forced off after the incident.
A full statement on the Club’s website reads:
Sadiq Umar underwent surgery this morning. Dr. Mikel Sánchez has performed a ligamentoplasty with the tendons of the semitendinosus and internal rectus muscles to repair the rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament of the right knee suffered during the Getafe-RS match last Sunday, 09-11-2022. The operation has passed without incident. He will remain admitted until tomorrow, Friday, or until Saturday, depending on the clinical evolution.
