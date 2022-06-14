Supersport United signs Nigerian Forward on Two-year deal

South Africa premier league club Supersport United have signed Nigerian striker Junior Lokosa.
Lokosa, who last played for NPFL side Kwara United in the current campaign has reportedly signed a two-year with the Swanky Boys.
The 28 year-old Nigeria international moved back to the Nigerian League in 2021 as a Free Agent after his contract at Simba FC expired.
He previously played for Kano Pillars and was top scorer in the league a season before sealing a move to Tunisian club Esperance.
In his two seasons at Esperance, Lokosa won the Tunisian League, Super Cup and the CAF Champions League.
News of the Forward’s deal with Supersport United was announced on Tuesday, but the club is yet to official confirm.
Per Micky Jnr in a tweet, Supersport United have completed the signing of Junior Lokosa (28), confirmed. Lokosa returned to Nigeria to play for Kwara United after leaving Tanzania giants Simba SC. The forward signed a two-year deal.
