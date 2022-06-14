Supersport United signs Nigerian Forward on Two-year deal

🇿🇦 Supersport United have completed the signing of 🇳🇬 Junior Lokosa (28), confirmed. 🚨

Lokosa returned to Nigeria to play for Kwara United after leaving Tanzania giants Simba SC.

The forward signed a two-year deal. 📝#Transfers #AfricanFootball pic.twitter.com/4kTAeilvVx

