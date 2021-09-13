Superb Awaziem scores winning goal on his Alanyaspor debut

Chidozie Awaziem announced his arrival at Alanyaspor with a goal and the match winner in the Super Lig match against Giresunspor at the Bahçeşehir Okulları Arena on Monday.
Awaziem was named in the starting XI for the hosts and the Nigerian CB needed only eight minutes to warm up to the fans.
His goal proved the winner in a game with very few clear cut chances created and taken.
The Nigerian converted what was one of two Alanyaspor’s shots on target in the game as they played second best on all other stats.
He also contributed defensively and immensely too; 3 tackles, 2 interceptions, 7 clearances, 3 blocks and won 2 aerial duels in 90 minutes.
Giresunspor controlled possession and had more attempts on goals, forcing the opposition goalkeeper into six saves.
With seven points from four games, Alanyaspor move to 11th spot on the standings in the Super Lig.