Superb Awaziem scores winning goal on his Alanyaspor debut

Chidozie Awaziem celebrates with teammate Nemanja Milunovic after the Nigerian scored in the Super Lig match between Alanyaspor and Giresunspor on Monday. Photo credit | IG (skorercom)

Chidozie Awaziem announced his arrival at Alanyaspor with a goal and the match winner in the Super Lig match against Giresunspor at the Bahçeşehir Okulları Arena on Monday.

Awaziem was named in the starting XI for the hosts and the Nigerian CB needed only eight minutes to warm up to the fans.
His goal proved the winner in a game with very few clear cut chances created and taken.
The Nigerian converted what was one of two Alanyaspor’s shots on target in the game as they played second best on all other stats.
He also contributed defensively and immensely too; 3 tackles, 2 interceptions, 7 clearances, 3 blocks and won 2 aerial duels in 90 minutes.
Giresunspor controlled possession and had more attempts on goals, forcing the opposition goalkeeper into six saves.
With seven points from four games, Alanyaspor move to 11th spot on the standings in the Super Lig.

 

 

 

Mukairu unable to save unlucky Antalyaspor from defeat against Gaziantep

Midfielder Paul Mukairu tries to beat two opponents during the Super Lig match between Gaziantep FK and Antalyaspor. Photo credit | IG (antalyaspor)

Midfielder Paul Mukairu played sixty-eight minutes for Antalyaspor in the Super Lig match against Gaziantep FK on Monday.

Mukairu put in a good shift and was one of the side’s better players on the night, but they fell 2-0 at the Gaziantep Stadyumu.
A penalty from Muhammet Demir (54′) and Hamza Mendyl’s stoppage time goal secured the maximum points.

