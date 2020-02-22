Super Zee! Oshoala scores 20th League Goal of the Season in 6-0 Trouncing of Logroño

Asisat Oshoala scored a second half hat-trick as FC Barcelona trounced EDF Logroño 6 nil on Saturday to extend their unbeaten record in the Primera División Femenina this season.

Oshoala played the entire duration of the game, providing an assist and scoring three goals within the final 36 minutes of the game.

The Forward set up teammate Alexia Putellas (34′) for Barca’s second, after Marta Torrejon (33′) put the league leaders ahead.

Putellas doubled her tally and extended the lead to three with a minute of additional time played.

After the restart it was all about Oshoala as she struck in the 54th, 70th and 89th minutes to close out a 6-0 victory for Lluís Cortés’ side.

Saturday’s hat-trick is Asisat’s second of the season after she scored a haul in the 6-0 win over Tacon in January.

The win is Barca’s 18th in the league and they’ve only dropped points twice, in the draws against Rayo Vallecano and Atletico Madrid.

They have scored 81 league goals; with Oshoala contributing 4.05 percent of the total number of goals scored by the side in this campaign.

⚽️⚽️⚽️ Another ball for this woman… pic.twitter.com/pZKkV7FFTD — FC Barcelona Femení (@FCBfemeni) February 22, 2020

After 20 round of matches Barcelona have picked up 56 points, 12 more than second placed Atleti, although the latter have a late fixture on Sunday.