Super! Super Sub Haaland Nets Hat-trick on Bundesliga Debut

Erling Haaland put on a show on his Borussia Dortmund debut on Saturday, coming off the bench (56′) with his side trailing 3-1 away to Augsburg.

Halaand, unlike many dazzling talents, proved he was worth all the hype and attention from Europe’s biggest teams, as he opened his goal account, netting a hat-trick to secure a 5-3 come back victory for Dortmund.

The English-born Forward recently joined the Bundesliga club on a €45 million deal from RB Salzburg, though there had been offers from Manchester United and Juventus.

He first caught the attention of many when he scored 9 goals in a game [ Norway 12-0 Honduras] during the FIFA U20 World Cup.

Then he announced himself in the UEFA Champions League, scoring a hat-trick on his debut and with his first three attempts on goal.

He reproduced the magic on Saturday with Dortmund in desperate need for answers, faced with likelihood of a fourth league defeat this season and falling further behind leaders RB Leipzig in the title race.

The host had taken the lead through Florian Niederlechner in the 34th minute and doubled in the 46th minute courtesy a Marco Richter-goal.

Julian Brandt then responded for the visitors, halving the deficit in the 49th minute, but the respite didn’t last long as Niederlechner grabbed his second in the game.

Then began the Halaand Show.

The Norwegian scored his first (59′) three minutes after his introduction, the assist credited to Jadon Sancho.

Sancho then got his name on the score sheet to bring the scoreline level on the 61st minute.

It was all Halaand from that moment. He scored in th 70th and 79th minutes, assisted by Thorgan Hazard and Marcos Reus.

Dortmund had successfully turned the game around and pick up a much needed win as they barely hold on to fourth spot in the table with Revierderby rival, Schalke breathing down their necks.