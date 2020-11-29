Super Sub Victor Mbaoma lifts Enyimba in win against Rahimo FC

Enyimba snatched 1-0 victory over Rahimo in Burkina Faso. Credit | Twitter (EnyimbaFC)

Victor Mbaoma came off the bench to seal an important 1-0 win for Enyimba in the first-leg of their CAF Champions League preliminary round fixture against Rahimo FC.

Mbaoma was a second half substitute, coming on for the new signing Tosin Omoyele on the hour mark, and sixteen minutes later he was wheeling away from the Rahimo goal area third in celebration.

 

 

Enyimba returned to the Stade Wobi, Bobo-Dioulasso almost a year after their first ever game against the Burkina Faso side.

 

The Two times Champions League winner lost 1-0 that reverse fixture before securing a resounding 5-0 victory at the Enyimba Stadium.

 

Fatai Osho’s men will return home with a 1-0 advantage from Sunday’s game hoping to go through to the first round of tournament when the host Rahimo on December 4.

