Super Sub Sunusi scores and Wanyama winner earn Club de Foot Montreal crucial points in Playoff race

Ibrahim Sunusi came off the bench and got a goal to inspire Club de Foot Montreal’s come back and win against the New York Red Bulls.
Sunday’s game was Sunusi’s 13th league appearance of the season since joining from Nasarawa United.
He was introduced in the second half of the encounter with the visitors 1 goal up, through Patryk Klimala’s penalty (45+4′) at the Stade Saputo.
The young forward found the back of the net three minutes after coming on – his debut goal in the MLS.
View this post on Instagram