Super Sub Sunusi scores and Wanyama winner earn Club de Foot Montreal crucial points in Playoff race

Ibrahim Sunusi scored his first goal of the MLS season, coming off the bench in the game against New York Red Bulls. Photo credit | IG (clubdefootmtl)

Ibrahim Sunusi came off the bench and got a goal to inspire Club de Foot Montreal’s come back and win against the New York Red Bulls.

Sunday’s game was Sunusi’s 13th league appearance of the season since joining from Nasarawa United.

 

He was introduced in the second half of the encounter with the visitors 1 goal up, through Patryk Klimala’s penalty (45+4′) at the Stade Saputo.

 

The young forward found the back of the net three minutes after coming on – his debut goal in the MLS.

 

The Nigerian’s impact spurred his team into a revival and Victor Wanyama sealed the winner four minutes before the end of the 12 minutes added time.
As a result, Montreal leaped into the the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference after 19 round of games.

