Super Sub! Onyekuru Nets Brace in First game for Galatasaray

Henry Onyekuru announced his return to Turkish football with a brace in Galatasaray’s 2-1 win away to Gaziantep on Friday.

Onyekuru returned to Galatasaray after two previous loan spells with the Istanbul club and came off the bench to inspire a comfortable win.

The 23 year-old completed his loan transfer on Tuesday and joined the first team training session a day later.

He made the matchday squad but as a substitute and was introduced in the second half with the game still goalless.

Five minutes after his introduction, he broke the deadlock feeding off a Ryan Babel assist.

In the 79th minute, a fine pass – and well timed run – sent him through the Konyaspor CBs to slot in his second past the goalkeeper for his brace.

The win moves Gala to second on the table ahead of Fenerbahce, but the latter have a game in hand.