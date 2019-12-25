Super Falcons will get new Coach soon – Pinnick

NFF president, Amaju Pinnick reveals that appointing a new coach for Super Falcons is the federation’s top priority.

The Falcons has been without a coach since the departure of Thomas Dennerby who left for India in October citing several breaches of his contract, including, unpaid wages and a lack of co-operation from the federation.

Speaking at the finals of the Oshoala Football Championship For Girls, which ended at the Campos Mini Stadium, Lagos yesterday, Pinnick, disclosed that the federation is doing everything within its power to employ a new handler for the women’s team.

“The NFF has been having series of meetings to discuss the way forward for our national teams,” he said.

“Top on the agenda is getting a new coach for the Super Falcons. With this on the pipeline, I can assure you that a credible coach will be appointed to the Super Falcons soon. The NFF is planning big for the female national team.”

The NFF president also paid tribute to Oshoala for her role in promoting girls’ participation in football.

“On the Oshoala Football Championship, I must commend Oshoala for bringing up this beautiful idea to encourage the girl/child to play football.”

“When she called me to attend the finals, I could not resist… out of my busy schedule I ensured that I attended the event.”