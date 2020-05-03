Super Falcons Star Ordega Ponders Coaching Job

Super Falcons Player, Francisca Ordega has disclosed that could consider going into football Management later in her career, but has no immediate plans to quit playing.

Ordega bagged her Coaching badge C license in the US while playing for USWSL side Washington Spirits.

The 2018 AWCON winner also disclosed that she put her put all matters concerning her license upgrade on hold, to focus solely on her playing career.

Ordega, who currently plies her trade in China, told Nigeria Football Federation in a social media chat, that she had completed her program for coaching Licence badge C back in the United States.

“I would have gotten the B licence last year but I left America. I’m not sure if I’ll go into coaching after retirement but time will tell,” she said.

Ordega represented the Nigeria women’s national football team in all levels, she played the 2010 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup and with the under 20 at 2012 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup and scored in all the tournaments.