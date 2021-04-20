Super Falcons Star Onome Ebi returns to Belarus with FC Minsk

Onome Ebi announced her deal with FFC Minsk in the Belarusian Women's Premier League. Photo credit | Twitter (EBIONOME)

Nigerian Center back Onome Ebi has joined Belarusian club FC Minsk, the footballer announced on Tuesday.

Onome, who last played for Chinese Women’s League club Henan Jianye, tweeted the news.

 

 

 

She returns to the club four years after her first spell, which also saw her cart home winning medals in the Premier League, Women’s Cup and Super Cup.

 

However, no details have emerged on the terms of the deal for the 37  year-old.

