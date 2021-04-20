Super Falcons Star Onome Ebi returns to Belarus with FC Minsk

Nigerian Center back Onome Ebi has joined Belarusian club FC Minsk, the footballer announced on Tuesday.

Onome, who last played for Chinese Women’s League club Henan Jianye, tweeted the news.

New Home Minsk Belarus 🇧🇾🙏🇳🇬⚽️

Thank You Lord 😊🙏🤗 pic.twitter.com/YtwY5Nng3o — ONOME EBI (@EBIONOME) April 20, 2021

She returns to the club four years after her first spell, which also saw her cart home winning medals in the Premier League, Women’s Cup and Super Cup.

However, no details have emerged on the terms of the deal for the 37 year-old.