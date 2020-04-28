Super Falcons Star Onome Ebi Discusses Retirement

Super Falcons defender Onome Ebi has hinted that she still has plenty to offer in football, but admitted she will have to say goodbye to the round leather game at some point.

Ebi, 37, FIFA women’s world cup, and six African women’s championship and one Olympic games as well.

The Henan Huishang defender has continued to show no sign of slowing down, but admitted she will have to call a day when her body can’t carry on with the pressure.

“If it’s possible to play until 70 and still be playing, I will, but you can’t cheat nature and I can’t imagine myself leaving football, when it get to a stage i will have to stop,” said Ebi.

“But I just keep myself focused, I try to be consistent and train really hard as well.”

Onome Ebi has made 81 appearances for the senior national team, also won four African women’s championship title and was named Nigerian player of in 2008.

The enterprising defender believes commitment and hard work is the secret of her longevity in the team.

“Anything concerning football I put in my best and mostly for the national team, because in the national team you have to be 100 percent fit to keep your place in the team.

“It doesn’t matter the name, once a player is not fit, she will be dropped, so when I’m not at my best I don’t go to the national team, Because I always like to put in my best and I think that’s why I’m still there,” she said.