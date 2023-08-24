Players AbroadWorld Football Super Falcons Star Completes Move To Saudi By Joseph Obisesan - August 24, 2023 0 111 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Al Shabab have completed the signing of Rita Chikwelu. Super Falcons midfielder, Rita Chikwelu has made a move to Saudi club Al Shabab FC Women. Chikwelu transferred from the Spanish Iberdrola side Levante Las Planas to join the White Lions in Saudi Arabia. The 35-year-old footballer had previously played for clubs in Finland and Sweden, showcasing her international experience. Chikwelu began her career with Nigerian club Akwa Starlets. Despite being omitted from the Super Falcons squad for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, her journey in football continues with this new chapter.